Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGMO. Guggenheim cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $432,350. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,067 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,031,000 after acquiring an additional 486,429 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,066,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 280,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 223,870 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.