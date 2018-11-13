Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-sold-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.