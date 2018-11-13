Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,625 Mosaic Co (MOS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $201,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 36.0% during the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

