Scientific Games (SGMS) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock to $26.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $21.13. 105,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,885,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,050,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after acquiring an additional 522,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 632,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

