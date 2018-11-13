Seaport Global Securities Comments on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $157.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,221,000 after purchasing an additional 349,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,183,000 after purchasing an additional 294,248 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,925,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 240,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

