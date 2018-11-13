Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.21. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,240 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $3,197,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 119,849 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

