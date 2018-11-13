Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of BSJJ stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

