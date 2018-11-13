Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH) Stock

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTH opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $112.23.

