Select Energy Services (WTTR) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

WTTR stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 61.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 49.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $389,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

