Select Medical (SEM) versus Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) Head to Head Comparison

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Select Medical alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Select Medical and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 3 2 0 2.40 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Medical currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Select Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Select Medical is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Select Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 4.32% 15.95% 2.63% Spine Injury Solutions -4.06% -3.63% -2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Medical and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $4.44 billion 0.58 $177.18 million $0.97 19.60 Spine Injury Solutions $1.86 million N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Select Medical beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Long Term Acute Care segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 100 LTCHs in 27 states. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 IRFs in 10 states. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, and athletic training services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,616 facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia The company's Concentra segment operates and provides medical centers and contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) that deliver occupational medicine, consumer health, physical therapy, and veteran's healthcare services. This segment operated 312 medical centers, 105 onsite clinics at employer worksites, and 32 Department of Veterans Affairs CBOCs in 43 states. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It manages four spine injury diagnostic centers located in Houston, Odessa, and Tyler, Texas; and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Spine Pain Management Inc. and changed its name to Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. in October 2015. Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.