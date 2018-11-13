Select Sands (SLSDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Select Sands stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

