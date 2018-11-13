Selfiecoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (SLFI)

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Selfiecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Selfiecoin has a market cap of $8,322.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00145398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00243044 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $701.25 or 0.10966959 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Selfiecoin

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin.

Selfiecoin Coin Trading

Selfiecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfiecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

