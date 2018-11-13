SelfSell Trading Down 25.1% This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $184,017.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfSell has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00082219 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000515 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

