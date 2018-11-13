SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 195,175 Shares of AGCO Co. (AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1,170.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,586.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-195175-shares-of-agco-co-agco.html.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.