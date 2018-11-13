SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 480.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,589 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

