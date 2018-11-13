SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 71,836 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Andeavor by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,251,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,009,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Andeavor by 9,275.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after buying an additional 763,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Andeavor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Andeavor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $8,223,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,524,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANDV opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $163.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANDV. Mizuho began coverage on Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

