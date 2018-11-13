ShadowCash Market Capitalization Tops $443,159.00 (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ShadowCash has a total market capitalization of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShadowCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

