Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Decreases By 13.6%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,366,523 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 51,375,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,028,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 46,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABX stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.42 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

