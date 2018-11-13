Short Interest in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Increases By 141.9%

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,715,397 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the October 15th total of 709,070 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,896 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $11,701,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 1,024.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 157,472 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,337,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESL opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Esterline Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

