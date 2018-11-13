Short Interest in Extended Stay America (STAY) Drops By 36.5%

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,182,961 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 1,862,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,906,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 76.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 723,100 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 479,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 104.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,561,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 3,621,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,263,000 after purchasing an additional 866,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in Extended Stay America (STAY) Drops By 36.5%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/short-interest-in-extended-stay-america-stay-drops-by-36-5.html.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.