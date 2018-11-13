Short Interest in GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Drops By 33.2%

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,663,051 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 3,988,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 31.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60. GTX has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that GTX will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GTX by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in GTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GTX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

