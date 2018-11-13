iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,790,359 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 24,682,020 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,209,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 568.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Decreases By 19.8%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/short-interest-in-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj-decreases-by-19-8.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.