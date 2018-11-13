Short Interest in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Declines By 19.7%

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,009,619 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 11,225,887 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,731,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

WARNING: “Short Interest in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Declines By 19.7%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/short-interest-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb-declines-by-19-7.html.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.