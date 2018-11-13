Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Drops By 15.4%

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,914,193 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 29,443,091 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,297,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496,283 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,997,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

