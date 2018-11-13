Short Interest in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Drops By 19.5%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,903,084 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 42,094,519 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,338,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4,501.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

