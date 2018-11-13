Shorty Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (SHORTY)

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Shorty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Shorty has a market cap of $826,788.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shorty has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shorty alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007067 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shorty Profile

Shorty (CRYPTO:SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Shorty is shortycool.site.

Buying and Selling Shorty

Shorty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shorty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shorty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shorty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.