Sierra Metals (SMTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned about 0.08% of Sierra Metals worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

