Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,734 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 4.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $78,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.46.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,730. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

