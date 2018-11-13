Simon Property Group (SPG) Given a $183.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned a $183.00 price target by Scotiabank in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Barclays lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $188.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,617. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.