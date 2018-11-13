Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC) & Sealed Air (SEE) Head to Head Comparison

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Sealed Air shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sealed Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Sealed Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24% Sealed Air -0.87% -150.20% 7.67%

Risk and Volatility

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sealed Air has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Sealed Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 117.23 -$3.98 million N/A N/A Sealed Air $4.46 billion 1.23 $814.90 million $1.81 19.31

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Dividends

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs does not pay a dividend. Sealed Air pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sealed Air has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Sealed Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sealed Air 0 6 5 0 2.45

Sealed Air has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Sealed Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Summary

Sealed Air beats Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. is a supplier of technologically plastics and other solutions for the packaging industry and other industries primarily serving end users and distributors in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Its products have applications in the areas of packaging, agriculture, automotive and transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronics, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resources, plastics and rubber and leather. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. It also provides integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems, which are frequently integrated into customers' operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling, and dispensing. In addition, this segment offers graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions, as well as new venture businesses. The Product Care segment provides packaging solutions under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin FloWrap, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer applications. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

