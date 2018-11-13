Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,400 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 566.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 416.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 204.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

