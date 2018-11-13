Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,059 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after acquiring an additional 511,467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after buying an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,523,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 251,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after buying an additional 2,487,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.16.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

