Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-trims-stake-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.