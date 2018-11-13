Smartshare Market Cap Achieves $3.02 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg and OKEx. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $553,565.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00145809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00243384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.97 or 0.10937159 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,564,243,758 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.