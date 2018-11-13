Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of Societe Generale stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. Societe Generale has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.