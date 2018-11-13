SolarWinds (SWI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWI. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SolarWinds stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

