Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Trans-Pacific Aerospace (TPAC) Stock Price

News headlines about Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trans-Pacific Aerospace earned a daily sentiment score of 1.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TPAC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Co, Inc engages in the design and engineering of products for aerospace, military, and industrial applications. Its products include self-lubricating, metal-on-metal spherical bearings for commercial and military aerospace applications; and non-aerospace applications. The company was founded by Clairmont Griffith on June 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marino, CA.

