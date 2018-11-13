Soniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Soniq has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $13,154.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Soniq has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00059919 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About Soniq

SONIQ is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Soniq’s official website is soniqproject.com. Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soniq Token Trading

Soniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

