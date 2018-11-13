Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Buys 177,629 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,629 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.42% of Eaton worth $157,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Eaton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 13.9% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 44.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 996,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 305,393 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,464,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,152,000 after buying an additional 539,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.12.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

