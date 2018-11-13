Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Given $20.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Georgia S. Derrico bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,760.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,890 shares of company stock valued at $120,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $371.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.