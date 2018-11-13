Southwestern Energy (SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,109,816 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 77,294,594 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,271,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.65. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 142.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,258,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 738,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 224.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,862,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10,190.1% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 209,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

