Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Director Purchases $271,737.18 in Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 29,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $271,737.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 97,380 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $865,708.20.

On Monday, October 1st, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 2,500 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Friday, September 28th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 123,904 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,012.80.

On Wednesday, September 26th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 37,694 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $305,321.40.

On Monday, September 24th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 10,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

NASDAQ SPKE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 93,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spark Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spark Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spark Energy by 175.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spark Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spark Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

