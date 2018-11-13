Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Sold by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up 1.2% of Ruggie Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 15,267,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,698 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.1% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,043,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,867 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the third quarter worth $56,518,000. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.0% in the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 500,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 473.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 435,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 359,313 shares during the last quarter.

BMV SPTM opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

