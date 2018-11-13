SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is 1ST Source Bank’s 5th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $39,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPY opened at $272.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

