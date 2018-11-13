SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,782,000 after buying an additional 1,394,558 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,616,000 after buying an additional 597,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $272.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

