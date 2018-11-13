SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Short Interest Up 3.3% in October

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,283,215 shares, an increase of 3.3% from the October 15th total of 180,330,816 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,309,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $272.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 85,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 718.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

