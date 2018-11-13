SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Holdings Lessened by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.4% of Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy-holdings-lessened-by-ruggie-capital-group.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

