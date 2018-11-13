SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Holdings Raised by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61,823.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 880.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 381.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,705,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

