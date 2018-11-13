SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,421.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 216.0% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $337.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.61 and a one year high of $374.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.056 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

