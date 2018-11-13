SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,709,537 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 76,833,875 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,739,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $196,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

